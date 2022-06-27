Civilian Injured In Cluster Bomb Explosion In Saada

A citizen was injured in explosion with US-Saudi cluster bomb in Ghafir area, Al-Dhaher district, Saada governorate.

The Executive Center for Mine Action reported that the number of incidents increased dramatically due to lack of needed equipment used to treat the remnants.

The center stated that “the victims’ tolls, due to the bombing of mines and cluster bombs, is increasing, in light of preventing the entry of necessary equipment by the Saudi forces.”