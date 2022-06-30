132 Violations For the UN Humanitarian and Military Truce by the Coalition Saudi- Emirate Forces

The Coalition Saudi- Emirate Forces and its continued their deliberate violations of the humanitarian and military truce in a number of Yemeni governorates.

Local sources said that the forces of the Coalition Saudi- Emirate Forces committed more than 132 violations of the armistice, including a violation by the flight of hostile warplanes in the airspace of Najran and the flight of armed and spying reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace of several Yemeni governorates, and 3 violations by air strikes by armed reconnaissance aircraft on the homes of citizens and positions of the army and popular committees in Taiz and Najran, and 25 violations Artillery bombardment on the governorates of Marib, Hajjah, Dhale and the border fronts

In addition to 75 other breaches with various bullets on army and committee sites and citizens’ homes in the governorates of Ma’rib, Taiz, Hajjah, Dhale’, and Al Hodood.

The forces of coalition committed (36) new violations of the truce in Hodeidah, including a violation by missile and artillery bombardment, and 22 other violations with various bullets.