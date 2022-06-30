The National Redeployment and the UN teams Visit Hodeidah Port

UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths leaves Houthi-held Sana’a after a one-day visit on February 18, 2019 in Sana’a, Yemen. Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to start withdrawing forces from the main port of Hodeidah under a U.N.-sponsored deal, the United Nations said, following weeks of diplomacy to salvage a pact that stalled over control of the Red Sea city. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

The National Redeployment Team and the UN team in support of the Sweden Agreement visited the port of Hodeidah.

Al Masirah TV quoted its correspondent in the governorate saying that the UN team inspected parts of the port of Hodeidah, including sites that were subjected to raids and projectiles by the forces of aggression.

A member of the national redeployment team, Colonel Fadl Ali Al-Matari, stressed the need for the United Nations to fulfill its humanitarian responsibilities towards the continuation of the siege.

Colonel Al-Matari confirmed that the detention ships by the aggression coalition caused food spoilage and the rise in the prices of oil derivatives, expressing dissatisfaction with the United Nations policy not to oblige the aggression coalition and its mercenaries to implement the Sweden agreement and the humanitarian truce.

The head of the UN team, Georgina Ododa, said “We are trying to pressure the coalition to reduce the time of detention of ships and prevent arrests.”