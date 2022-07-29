Child Killed, 4 Injured In Sa’ada

A child was killed and 4 others were injured when a landmine left behind from the Coalition exploded in Al-Dhaher border district, Sa’ada province.

The Source that a mine from the remnants of the brutal Saudi-Emirate Coalition exploded in Ghafrah, killing a child and wounding 4 others.

The pointed out that large areas in Sa’ada are still infested with cluster bombs and the coalition’s remnants , resulting in dozens of victims, most of whom are women and children.