Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets WFP Delegation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met on Wednesday with Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Program for Partnerships and Advocacy Ute Klamert and WFP Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Corinne Fleischer who are currently visiting Sana’a.

During the meeting, Sharaf, Klamert and Fleischer, along with their accompanying delegation, discussed the activities of the WFP in Yemen.

In the meeting, Sharaf stressed the importance of the humanitarian role of the WFP in facing the repercussions of the man-made humanitarian catastrophe created by the aggression coalition

He pointed out that the continued obstruction of the work of Hodeida port and Sana’a International Airport is exacerbating the scale of the repercussions of the humanitarian catastrophe.

Meanwhile, Klamert and Fleischer confirmed that the humanitarian situation is a top priority for the WFP’s work and that their visit to Yemen comes with the intention of following up on the implemented projects.

They indicated keenness to urge donor countries to fulfill their financial pledges so that the program could continue to provide assistance to Yemeni people.