YPC: There is no serious UN move to make oil revenues benefit Yemeni people

Spokesman for the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC), Essam Al-Mutawakel, confirmed that there is no serious move by the United Nations to make oil revenues for the benefit of the Yemeni people.

Al-Mutawakel revealed in a press statement today, Monday, that there is a systematic looting of Yemeni crude oil run by the Saudi-led aggression countries, and carried out by the UAE oil tankers.

He pointed out that the United Nations knows that the crude oil revenues are sufficient to pay the salaries of the Yemeni people, but it is trying to procrastinate the truth, affirming that what was looted from the crude oil revenues last month is enough to pay the salaries of three months.

“During the armistice period, it was not noticed any serious UN action, and all the fuel ships that entered incurred delay fines due to detention,” he explained.

He added, “29 of the 36 ships that arrived at the port of Hodeida that should have entered during the truce, incurred $5 million in fines.”