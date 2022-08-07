2 Children Injured In Hodeida

2 children were seriously injured as a result of the explosion of a landmine left behind by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression in Al-Tuhaita district, Al-Hodeida province.

In a statement to SABA, The Executive Center for Mine Dealing said that the explosion caused serious injuries to the 2 children throughout their bodies.

The statement pointed out that the center recorded, during the truce, large numbers of casualties on a daily basis.

It also indicating that the so-called evacuation and humanitarian operations cell of the coalition prevented the United Nations from providing equipment to clear cluster bombs and mines in Yemen.