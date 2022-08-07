Giant Vessel Arrives At Dabba Port To Loot About 2 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

The giant vessel MARAN CANOPUS arrived Saturday at the port of Dabba, Hadramout province, coming from the south Korean port to loot approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil.

A source Said that the total value of the oil looted on board this vessel is estimated at $200 million, the equivalent of Yemeni Riyals 235 billion according to the exchange rates in the occupied areas, and according to average oil prices in the world stock exchange.

The Source noted that the vessel was not the first to loot Yemen’s crude oil but was added to the continuous series of looting by Coalition .