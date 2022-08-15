42 Violations Of Sweden Agreement in Hodeidah

The operations room to monitor the violations recorded 42 violations of ceasefire and Sweden’s agreement committed by Saudi-led coalition’s forces in Hodeidah .

A Source affirmed that the violations included four raids of spy drones hit Hays district, establishing new combat fortifications in Al-Jabalia area and flying of seven spy aircrafts over Hays and Al-Jabalia.

In Addition, the coalition Saudi- Emirates carried out four breaches by an artillery bombardment and 26 ones by various machine guns.