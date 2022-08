A field team of the National Mine Action Center (NMAC) has managed to remove and collect 948 remnants of the mines and cluster bombs left by the Saudi-led coalition for the first half of this month.

The center indicated in a statement, it was able to mark an area estimated at 64,780 square meters, while that an area was cleared of mines and cluster bombs reached more 57,372 square meters in Hodeida and Nihem district in Sanaa province.