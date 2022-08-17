Saudi- Emirate Coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire 64 times

The Saudi- Emirate Coalition forces committed 64 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida , the operations room to monitor the violations stated on Tuesday.

A military official at the operations room said that among the violations were the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya, Hays and Maqbana areas, and 7 spy flights over Hays and al-Jabaliya areas.

He said that 7 violations were observed with artillery firing 20 shells and 45 violations with various gunshots.