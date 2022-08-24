Al-Ajri: Ansarullah Is Part Of Yemen’s History, No Force Can Cancel Them

Member of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, Abdulmalik Al-Ajri, on Tuesday confirmed that “Ansarullah is part of the history of Yemen, and no force can cancel them unless it is able to remove the mountains and plains of Yemen.”

Al-Ajri addressed the Saudi-led coalition in a tweet on “Twitter” by saying: Since when has unification against a Yemeni party, no matter how wrong we suppose, is a national project that deserves to be sacrificed for the sake of Yemen’s unity and its permissibility of the occupier?

He referred to the coalition project aimed at uniting its tools against Ansarullah.