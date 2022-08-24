Leader Of The Ansarullah : “Our First Priority is to Confront Aggression”

The Leader of the Ansarullah , Mr Abdul-Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, on Tuesday confirmed that the priorities of the Yemeni people in the current situation are “to confront aggression, maintain internal stability, and correct the situation of state institutions.”

In his speech on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid (peace be upon him), the Leader of the Ansarullah indicated that commemorating this historical memory is very important to benefit from it in the reality of the suffering of the Islamic nation.

He stressed the importance of this anniversary in terms of the impact of the events that occurred in the nation’s history and highlighting the most influential events on the cultural, intellectual and practical level, including the rise and martyrdom of the Imam Zaid bin Ali bin Abi Talib (peace be upon them).

“At this stage, as a nation in general and a Yemeni people in particular, we are concerned to face what the martyr Imam Zaid bin Ali, peace be upon them both, faced in that era in the face of the tyranny of our time represented by America and Israel and those who ally with them to strike the nation’s peoples,” Sayyid Abdul-Malik said.

The Leader of the Ansarullah considered the enemies’ quest to enslave and subjugate the nation to America, Israel and their allies as the greatest threat to the nation in its principles, morals and values.

He touched upon the conspiracies by which the enemies are moving to target this nation through sedition and its internal situation under various headings, which is part of the battle that targets the nation and the schemes that seek to fragment it.

Mr Abdul-Malik pointed out that the Saudi and Emirati role under the heading of normalization and alliance with USA and targeting the nation comes in this context, through which the enemies seek to subjugate and control the peoples of the nation and plunder their wealth and capabilities.

In his speech, the Leader of the Ansarullah indicated that the priorities of the Yemeni people in light of the current situation are represented in three main points, the first is to confront the aggression that has violated taboos and besieged the Yemeni people and plundered its oil and gas wealth.

And He, affirmed that the second priority is to strive to maintain stability and the home front, because a large part of the enemies’ plans target the home front under various headings.

The Leader of the Ansarullah indicated that the state employees’ salaries were paid in the past from oil and gas revenues, and “today they are looted by the aggression coalition, thieves and occupiers, and part of it is stolen by the traitors of this country, who stood in the side of the foreigner, and the rest goes to the National Bank of Saudi Arabia and others.”

On the regional affairs, the Leader of the Ansarullah said, “One of our priorities towards the nation’s issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, confronting normalization, strengthening the relationship with the free people of the nation, and paying attention to the nation’s issues as a principled position.”

At the conclusion of his speech, Mr Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi called for seeking to exploit the rains that Allah has bestowed on the country, urging the official and popular authorities to cooperate in dealing with the damages of the torrents.