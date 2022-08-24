A Prominent Security Officer loyal to the aggression had an assassination attempt in Aden

A prominent security leader in the Interior Ministry survived an assassination attempt in the city of Aden, southern Yemen.

Informed sources said that an explosive device exploded in the convoy of the Director General of Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, Naef Al-Hamidi, as it was passing through the Khor Maksar district.

The sources pointed out that Al-Hamidi, who is affiliated with the Islah party, miraculously survived the explosion, while a number of his companions were injured.

It is not yet known who is responsible for the explosion, but it indicates in terms of timing a new round of mutual liquidation between the coalition factions, where the targeting of Emirati faction leaders on the one hand, and Al-Islah on the other hand, are escalating.