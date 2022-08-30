Fisheries Ministry condemns kidnapping of 139 Yemeni fishermen by Eritrean authorities

The Ministry of Fisheries in the Sana’a government on Monday condemned the continuing crimes and violations committed by the Eritrean authorities against Yemeni fishermen in Yemeni territorial waters.

In a statement, the ministry denounced the Eritrean authorities’ kidnapping of 139 Yemeni fishermen, from the city of Mocha in Taiz province and Khokha in Hodeidah province, including 23 minors, while they were practicing fishing in Yemeni territorial waters.

The statement held the Eritrean authorities responsible for the safety of the abducted fishermen, demanding the quick release of them.

The Ministry of Fisheries called on the United Nations and its humanitarian and human rights organizations to assume their responsibility towards the kidnapping crimes of Yemeni fishermen by the authorities in Eritrea.