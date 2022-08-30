559 Passengers Travel Via Sana’a Inte’l Airport

A Yemenia Airlines flight on Monday arrived at Sana’a International Airport coming from Jordan’s Queen Alia Airport with 278 passengers on board.

The aircraft received all air and ground navigation services with high efficiency and professionalism, in accordance with the practices applicable in the international airports.

Later in the same day, the Yemenia aircraft left Sana’a International Airport for Jordan’s Queen Alia Airport carrying 281 passengers on board.