The leader of Ansarollah Mr Abdul-Malik al-Houthi calls on Saudi-led aggression to seize chance and end the war

The leader of Ansarollah, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din Al-Houthi, has on Thursday called on the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries to seize the existing truce chance and stop their aggression completely and end the siege and occupation of Yemen.

In his speech today to the military parade of the Fifth Military Region, called the Al-Nasr Brigades, and the Navy and the Air Forces, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi called on the coalition countries to absorb the lessons that show the impossibility of achieving their goals in occupying Yemen and controlling its people.

The leader of Ansarollah stressed that “the Yemeni army is stronger than ever before, and the enemies know the big difference between the reality of Yemen militarily on the first day of the aggression and its reality today.”

“All the efforts of the enemies to destroy the capabilities of the army and to strip Yemen of every force to confront their aggression and occupation, have failed,” he said.

Mr Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi urged the continuation of work on building the Yemeni army in order to reach a level of sufficient deterrence to the enemies, to protect the country, and to make a great contribution to supporting the Palestinian cause.

He pointed out that “Yemen today, officially and popularly, is more present and adheres to its principled religious position in support of the Palestinian people and Islamic brotherhood.”

The Leader saluted the honourable people of Hodeidah province, “who have stood loyally and sincerely with their country and people”, as well as “all the sons of the neighbouring provinces who supported the sons of Hodeidah, as is the case with all the free Yemeni people.”

He also saluted the military units and formations that participated in this major military parade, extending his thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Defence and its leaders for their tireless work in building the army and integrating the popular committees into it.