A Massive Arrest Campaign Targets Citizens In Abyan

The Transitional Forces, backed by the Emirate forces, launched a massive arrest campaign that targeted dozens of citizens in the Abyan Governorate in the occupied south.

Local sources confirmed that dozens of members of the so-called security belt affiliated with the transitional raided a large number of houses in the coastal Ahwar district, east of Abyan, and arrested more than 15 citizens and members of the Islah party and took them to an unknown location on charges of attacking a security point of the transitional in the district.

The arrest campaign comes hours after an armed attack targeted a security point for the Transitional Council in the “Oas” area, in the middle of Ahwar, which resulted in the killing and wounding of about 36 UAE Forces.