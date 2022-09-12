Saudi- Emirate Coalition Forces Commit 51 Violations Of Hodeidah Ceasefire
The operations room to monitor violations of the ceasefire under Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province stated on Sunday that it recorded 51 violations committed by Saudi- Emirate Coalition forces .
An official in the operations room that among the violations were the flights of 5 spy planes in the airspace of Hays district and al-Jabaliya area, and the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya.
The official said that the violations also included 5 attacks with artillery shells and 38 attacks with various gunshots.