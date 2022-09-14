Al-Ezzi Responds To UN Security Council’s Statement

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the National Salvation Government, Hussein Al-Ezzi, has on Tuesday responded to the UN Security Council’s statement on Yemen, accusing it of prolonging the war in Yemen.

“The Security Council does not listen to our just and logical demands and greatly underestimates the suffering of our besieged people, ” Al-Ezzi said in a tweet on his Twitter account.

He added: “Through its constant alignment with our opponents, the UN security council is destroying the trust and prolonging the war.”

“For the sake of peace, we urge the Security Council to modify its behavior, which is controlled by the US and the Gulf States and try to engage with Sanaa with some respect and balance, ” Al-Ezzi wrote to the UN Security Council.