144 Violations Of Humanitarian, Military Truce Recorded In Yemen

The backed Saudi – Emirate coalition forces and their mercenaries have committed 144 violations of the humanitarian and military truce, .

According to the military source, the violations included 41 armed reconnaissance aircraft flew over Marib, Taiz, Jawf, Hajjah, Saada, Hodeida, Bayda, Dhalea provinces and border fronts.

The source affirmed that one breach was recorded by creation combat fortifications in east of Mastour farm in Al-Jabalia area of Tuhayta district in Hodeida.

He also said that 16 violations by an artillery shelling were recorded at the army’s sites in Marib, Hajjah, Saada, Hodeida and border fronts.

The source mentioned that an artillery bombing attacked the army’s sites in Al-Balq Al-Sharqi, Al-Rawda and Mala’ areas of Marib, west of Haradh, Al-Mazraq and Bani Hassan areas of Hajjah, Al-Malaheedh, Al-Madafin areas and Razih district in Saada and north of Hays district in Hodeida.

The source added that an artillery bombardment targeted the army’s sites in Al-Amood and Al-Sayaba areas of Wadi Jara in Jizan region and in Jabal Al-Omdah of Najran border province.

In addition, the source declared that 86 breaches were recorded, with heavy shooting at citizens’ homes and sites in Marib, Hajjah, Taiz, Saada, Hodeida, and Dhalea .