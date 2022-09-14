Coalition Seizes Second Fuel Ship Within 24 Hours

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) said on Tuesday that the Saudi-led coalition seized a new fuel ship, which is the second within 24 hours, in a new violation of the temporary armistice.

The company’s spokesman, Issam Al-Mutawakel, confirmed in a press statement that the coalition has seized the gasoline ship “Sala Kriva”, continuing to violate the temporary truce with the participation of the United Nations, bringing the number of held fuel ships to three.

Al-Mutawakel considered the continuation of piracy on fuel ship in light of the shameful silence of the United Nations as confirmation that the statements of the coalition countries and the United Nations about peace are just false propaganda.

He pointed out that the coalition’s tightening of the blockade, its intransigence in seizing oil derivatives ships, and its continued violations of the armistice are part of the coalition’s plans and crimes against the Yemeni people.