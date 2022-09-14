Dead and Wounded in a Violent Explosions Rocked Al-Anad Military Base

A series of explosions rocked Al-Anad military base, the most important strategic base of the Saudi-Emirati alliance on the Gulf of Aden.

Local sources reported that the explosions caused deaths and injuries among the forces stationed inside the base.

It also caused material damage to the citizens near the base, whose homes were damaged by the severity of the explosions.

The nature of the explosions was not yet known, while activists spoke of rockets falling on the base.

Al-Anad base is considered one of the most important Yemeni bases throughout history due to its view of the area linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in Bab Al-Mandab.