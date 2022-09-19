Al-Murtada: We must Move Prisoners’ File Forward

The head of National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdulqader Al-Murtada, revealed that the prisoners’ issue, since the UN-sponsored truce went into effect, has witnessed almost complete stagnation at the local and international levels.

“US-Saudi aggression still stubborn in its position, despite the fact that we signed an agreement in March of this year to exchange more than 2,200 prisoners from both sides,” he said.

Abdulqader Al-Murtada explained that the US-Saudi mercenaries have thwarted all efforts made by UN to make the agreement a success, the latest of which was a round of negotiations a month ago in Jordan.

He pointed out that in addition to the failure to implement the UN agreement, US-Saudi mercenaries also all locally exchanges that were agreed upon. “US-Saudi aggression is currently seeking to release the Saudi prisoners and a number of mercenary leaders and postpone the rest, but we rejected this proposal,” he said.

“We assured the UN of readiness to implement the agreement in full and rejected any selectivity in the agreement,” he added.

For its part, the head of the National Committee of Prisoners stressed that the prisoners’ issue is a humanitarian one, and the committee deals with it from this point of view, indicating that it is followed up by the leadership of the revolution, in order to reach the implementation of this agreement, and liberating all prisoners.

He said, “We are keen to free all our prisoners, and this issue should not be subjected to leniency at all.”

Al-Murtada expressed the hope that the United Nations would take more serious and positive steps to pressure the other party to implement what was committed and agreed upon. He added, “We affirm that there is absolutely no delay by our part in implementing this agreement,” pointing out that the National Prisoners’ Committee had received promises from the UN that there would be progress in the coming weeks, and more positive steps to implement this agreement