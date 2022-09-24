Yemeni Armed Forces Unveil New Domestically-made Missile, Naval, Air Systems

Yemeni Armed Forces revealed on Wednesday new missile, naval and air systems during a military parade held in the capital Sana’a on Wednesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the September 21 Revolution.

The Rocketry Force revealed the Badr-2 missile of the second generation of the Badr missiles, which is short-range and operates on solid fuel. It also revealed the Badr-3 missile, a third generation of the Badr missiles, a medium-range and solid-fueled missile.

The Rocketry Force unveiled the Hatam ballistic missile, a fourth generation of the Badr missiles, long-range and solid-fueled. It also unveiled the Karar ballistic missile, with a range of 300 km, and a solid-fueled, intelligent guidance system, with a warhead weight of half a ton.

The Rocketry Force revealed the Quds-3, a long-range winged cruise missile that operates on liquid fuel, and is distinguished by its ability to hide from radar detection. It also revealed the Falaq ballistic missile, a long-range liquid-fueled ballistic missile that carries several warheads.

Meanwhile, the Navy Force unveiled the Red Sea missile, developed from the Sa’ir missile, operating with two thermal and radar systems, and characterized by its high speed. It also unveiled the Mohet missile, developed from the Qaher-2M missile, which works on solid and liquid fuels and is characterized by its practical ability in all weather conditions.

The Navy Force revealed a homemade Asif missile, which works with solid fuel, and with an intelligent guidance and control system, and the weight of its warhead exceeds half a ton. It also revealed advanced warships of the Asif-1, Asif-2, Asif-3, Tooufan-1, Tooufan-2, Toufan-3, and navigation boats.

The Navy Force explained that the new boats are characterized by their high speed and ability to maneuver, and carry a variety of weapons and offensive and defensive tasks against fixed or moving targets.

It also uncovered new naval mines of the Masjour-1, Masjour-2 and Thaqib mines.

In addition, the Air Force revealed a Khatif-2 aircraft, equipped with a target sensing system, and carried out offensive tactical tasks, and was used against the mechanisms and armored vehicles of the aggression. It also revealed a Mersad-2, a reconnaissance plane, that takes off vertically and has the ability to fly for eight hours.

The Air Defense, in turn, revealed the Miraj missile, which was developed from the Badr-P1 solid-fuel missile, with two thermal and radar systems, and is not affected by interference. It also unveiled the Saqr missile, which has a speed of up to 200 meters per second.

The Air Defense revealed three systems which are Sadiq, Haidar, and Radar-P19. They are detection and tracking systems for hostile targets.

In addition, the Armed Forces revealed the Hani armored vehicle in memory of the martyr Hani Tomer, which is offensive and defensive, characterized by flexibility when moving, speed and when engaging.

In 2014, the people of Yemen led a popular uprising against the Saudi-backed unpopular regime of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

As protests gripped the country, Ansarallah on September 21 took control of the capital Sana’a following a rapid advance south from their northern stronghold of Sa’ada.

The massively popular protests were against the incompetent and corrupt regime in Sana’a backed by Riyadh.

In a bid to crush the resistance and reinstall the Hadi regime, a Saudi-led coalition launched a ferocious bombing campaign on the neighboring Arab country barely six months later.

The war, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the United States, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Facing up to the invasion, Yemen’s Army and Popular Committees have vowed not to lay down their arms until the country’s complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion.

In the space of a single month, the joint forces have carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes against targets in Dubai and the Emirati capital.

Sana’a has also warned countries involved in aggression that the counter strikes would be exceedingly “painful” if they failed to wind down their involvement in the US-backed war.