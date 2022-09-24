68 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province recorded 68 violations committed by the Saudi-led coalition forces during the past 24 hours.

A source in the operations room explained on Friday that the violations included seven flights of spy planes over the airspace of al-Jabalya and Hays areas, as well as 12 violation by rocketry and artillery bombing and 48 violations with various gunshots.