Abdulsalam Affirms Sanaa’s Firm Position On Opening Ports, Paying Salaries

Head Ansarollah Negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam affirmed Sana’a’s firm position on opening Sana’a airport and Hodeida seaports immediately and to pay the state employees’ salaries and retirees’ pensions.

In a tweet on his twitter account, Abdulsalam clarified that there is no seriousness or credibility for any talk about peace in Yemen unless the implementation of these urgent humanitarian files, which are demands for all Yemenis, is started.