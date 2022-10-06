Mohammed Al-Houthi: Yemenis Demands are not Extremist, UN Statements Are the Extremist

Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammad Ali al-Houthi confirmed on evening that the statement of the Security Council is extremist, and Sana’a’s demands to lift the siege, hand over salaries and open the airport are not extremist.

“It is not extremism to lift the siege on Yemen, it is not extremism to hand over the salaries of employees from oil revenues, and it is not extremism to lift the ban on travelers to Sana’a Airport from all destinations,” Al-Houthi explained in a tweet on his Twitter account.

He pointed out that “extremism is the statement of the Security Council.”

Media affiliated with the countries involved in aggression has reported that the UN Security Council stressed that Sana’a’s “extremist” demands in the last days of negotiations to extend the truce in Yemen has impeded the efforts of the United Nations to broker the agreement, “risking negative consequences.”