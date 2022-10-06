Al-Ezzi: Yemeni Demands Are Neither Difficult Nor Impossible

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi confirmed on Wednesday evening that demands of Sana’a are neither difficult nor impossible, as US envoy Tim Lenderking says.

“Our demands seem impossible to the coalition of aggression and the complicit International Community, because they are accustomed to taking away our rights and think that we are a people without rights,” Al-Ezzi wrote on his Twitter account.

“The forces of aggression and the complicit International Community believe that our national wealth is the private property of those who sell their homeland on the sidewalk, and this is not true,” he added.

US Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking on Wednesday said in a news briefing that Ansarullah “imposed maximalist and impossible demands” over a proposed mechanism to pay public sector wages.

“I’m confident that we can get there” Lenderking optimistically suggested while describing Sana’a’s demand as “very high” and they need to move a way from.