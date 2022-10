A landmine of aggression remnants exploded on Wednesday in Majzar district of Marib province killing 2 children.

A local official in the province that the landmine went off in Malaha area and led to the death of Qaid Abdullah Qaid al-Sharif, 13, and Saqr Abdul Wali Muhammad Sinan, 8.

The explosion also caused an injury to Ghazi Faraj Ahmed Sinan, 13, the official said.