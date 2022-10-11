New Diesel Ship Seized By Aggression Forces

Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) stated that the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition seized a diesel ship and took it off Jizan, despite its inspection and obtaining an entry permit to the port of Hodeida by the United Nations.

“The US-backed coalition aggression detained the diesel ship Pericles after it was delayed in Djibouti for inspection and obtaining entry permits by the United Nations Verification and Inspection Commission (UNVIM),” the official spokesman for the Yemen Petroleum Company, Issam Yahya Al-Mutawakel, said in a brief statement.