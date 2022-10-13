Al-Ezzi : Matuel Visits Between Sana’a and Riyadh are to release Prisoners from Both Sides
Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi said that the mutual visits between Sanaa and Riyadh come within the humanitarian efforts to release prisoners from both sides.
Al-Ezzi said in Twitter, “These mutual visits between Sana’a and Riyadh come in the context of our leadership’s keenness to make the efforts and endeavors to release prisoners from both sides a success. Enhancing confidence-building to cross towards sustainable peace.”