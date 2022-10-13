YPC: Aggression Detains A New Ship “Princess Khadija”

The Yemeni Petroleum Company reported on Wednesday that the US-Saudi aggression coalition detained a diesel ship and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeidah despite obtaining UN entry permits.

YPC official spokesman Issam al-Mutawakil said the aggression detained the diesel ship “Princess Khadija” despite its inspection and obtaining entry permits from the United Nations.

He pointed out that the number of fuel ships has increased to two and they are among the entitlements of the temporary truce.

The company’s official spokesman held the aggression and the United Nations fully responsible for the piracy on fuel ships and preventing them from reaching the port of Hodeidah, and the repercussions of the catastrophic humanitarian situation experienced by the Yemeni people as a result of the continued aggression and siege.