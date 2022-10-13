YPC: Saudi – Emirate Coalition Seizes Two Fuel Ships

The Yemen Petroleum Company reported on Thursday that the Saudi aggression seized two fuel vessels and prevented them from reaching the port of Hodeida

YPC company spokesman Issam Al-Mutawakil said the aggression coalition detained the diesel ship “Cornet” and the gasoline ship “Sea Hart” despite their inspection and obtaining entry permits from the United Nations.

Al-Mutawakil pointed out that the number of fuel ships seized by the aggression coalition has risen to four.

He held the aggression and the United Nations fully responsible for the continued piracy on oil derivatives ships and their detention, causing financial fines incurred by the Yemeni people and compounding their suffering.