Saudi Delegation Leaves Sana’a

The Saudi delegation visiting to Saudi war prisoners in Yemen custody left the capital Sana’a on Saturday.

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Sana’a, Abdelqader Al-Murtadha, said in a tweet on Twitter: “Today we bid farewell to the Saudi delegation visiting Sana’a, and we received our national delegation in charge of visiting our captives in Saudi Arabia to see the conditions of the prisoners and reassure them, as well as correcting and revising the lists of contentious names.”

Al-Murtadha expressed his hope that the rest of the problems would be resolved soon and that the exchange agreement would be implemented.