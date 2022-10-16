Deputy FM Rebukes Security Council For It’s Inability To Accept Sana’a’s Demands

‘Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi commented on the Security Council’s statement in which it expressed disappointment over Sana’a’s demands for an extension of the truce in Yemen.

On Twitter, Al-Ezzi retweeted Sana’a’s demands and said: “Here are our demands, which the Security Council regrets our adherence to and is disappointed about.

‘Disbursement of employees’ salaries from the gas and oil revenues, smooth entry of fuel ships and without bribes, one destination is not enough for tens of thousands of patients and those in need of travel,’”he wrote.