First Picture Shows Sana’a Delegation With Prisoners Of War In Saudi

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Sana’a, Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, published the first pictures of the Sana’a delegation visiting Riyadh among the Yemeni prisoners of war in Saudi prisons.

Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, explained that the purpose of the Saudi delegation’s visit is to see the conditions of their prisoners in Sanaa custody, and also to match and verify the names in reality, in order to prepare for an exchange process in the near future, according to the UN-brokered agreement that was signed last March.