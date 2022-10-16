Mohammed Al-Houthi Advises Saudi Arabia and OPEC to Reduce Oil Output by Another 5% as pressure on the West

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, on Thursday advised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to pressure “OPEC” to reduce oil production by 5%.

Al-Houthi tweeted on Twitter saying: “I advise the Kingdom that the best response and the least response it can take against the sanctions to be implemented against it by America is to put pressure again on OPEC to reduce production by 5%.”