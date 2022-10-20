One Citizen Killed by Explosion Of Aggression Landmine in Jawf

A man was killed and another was injured on Wednesday by a landmine of the Saudi-UAE aggression forces in Jawf province.

A Source told that Ali Saied Mubarak Haila and Saleh Mohammed Ali Aklan were on a car that struck the landmine in Khab Wa Asha’af district. The explosion of the landmine killed Ali Haila and injured Saleh Aklan.

The aggression’s mines and cluster bombs have killed and injured dozens of innocent people in Khab Wa Asha’af district recently, according to the official.