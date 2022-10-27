Aggression Mine Kills Woman in Marib

A woman was killed on Wednesday in an explosion of a landmine left behind by the Saudi aggression in Marib province.

A local official in the province said that a 20-year-old woman, named Muqbila al-Sawmali, was killed as by the explosion of the mine, while she was grazing sheep in Rahoum area in Jabal Murad district.

The official called on the competent authorities to take urgent action to clean the district of mines and cluster bombs, saying that many civilians were killed by the explosive remnants of the aggression.