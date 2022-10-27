Public Health Teams Seizes 20 Tons Of Spoiled Foodstuffs, Closes Sweets Factory

The environmental health teams of the Public Health Office in the Capital Sana’a have seized 20 tons of spoiled, non-conforming food items and unfit for human consumption.

Director of the health office in Sana’a Mutahar al-Marwani said that the destroyed tons were seized during a control campaign targeting Shuob district, which included rice, sugar and coconut.

Al-Marwani pointed out that a factory producing unlicensed children’s sweets was seized and shut down in al-Wahda district, indicating that the teams will examine the seized products and take samples to the Standards and Metrology Authority.

He stressed that the teams will continue to monitor and ensure compliance with health requirements, specifications, control violations and not be lenient in taking measures against violators in order to preserve the public health of the community.