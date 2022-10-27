Oil Ministry: 776.4 Billion Total Oil, Gas Revenues Looted By Aggression During Armistice Period

An official for the Ministry of Oil and Minerals revealed on Wednesday the aggression’s total and mercenaries oil and gas revenues during the armistice period (April – 2 October 2022) amounting to 776.4 billion YR.

The source confirmed to some News agencies that the revenues looted by the aggression from oil and gas wealth within six months are sufficient to pay salaries of State employees for more than 11 months.

He explained that the total amount looted of oil wealth during the armistice period was 9.9 million barrels, worth $1.1 billion,

equivalent to 661. 1 billion riyals, while the total revenue looted by mercenaries of aggression from sales of domestic gas during the months of the armistice 114.6 billion.

The source indicated that the monthly volume of sales of domestic gas looted by mercenaries was 2,490 trailers were distributed in 5.4 million cylinders, with a monthly value of 19.1 billion rials.

By tracking the exports and revenues of oil and gas wealth in numbers and dates, it was clear that what had been looted during the armistice period covered the salaries of all State employees.

The source provided a breakdown of the magnitude of Yemen’s oil and gas wealth and revenues plundered by the aggression during the armistice, as follows:

In April 2022 the aggression coalition looted 3 million and 300,000 barrels of crude oil worth more than $ 373 million, equivalent to 223 billion and 800 million riyals covering three months’ salaries.

On April 10, 2022, the ship “Politaris”, destined by China, shipped 2.3 million barrels from the port of Al Dabba in Hadramaut, worth more than $267 million equal to YR160.2 billion, enough to pay more than two months’ salaries to all state employees.

On April 25, 2022, the vessel “SEAVELVET” and its destination in India, shipped 1 million barrels of crude oil from the port of Al-Nashima, in Shabwa worth $106 million equal to YR 63.6 billion, it covers the salaries of all employees for about a month.

Last May the aggression forces looted 2 million and 200 thousand barrels of oil worth $ 270 million, equivalent to 162 billion riyals, and enough to pay more than two months salaries.

On May 31, 2022, the vessel “Apollitaris” sailed to the port of Alshihr, Hadramaut, and shipped more than 2.2 million barrels,

worth more than $270 million, equivalent to YR 162 billion, enough to pay more than two months’ salaries.

In June 2022, aggression forces looted 2 million and 400,000 barrels of crude oil from Yemen’s ports worth $ 158 million, equal to 94 billion and 800 million riyals, covering one and a half months’ salaries.

On June 26, 2022, ship “Golf Itus” shipped 400 thousand barrels of Radhum port port worth $44 million worth 26.4 billion riyals, it was enough to pay half a month’s salaries.

On 29th June 2022, the UAE ship “Isabel” shipped 1 million barrels, worth $114 million from Al-Nashima Port with an estimated value of YR 68.4 billion, covering employees’ salaries for about a month.

In August 2022, aggression forces looted three million barrels of oil from Yemen’s ports worth $298 million, worth 178 billion and 800 million riyals, covering more than two months’ salaries for all employees.

On August 19, 2022, the ship “Maran Canopius” shipped 2 million barrels of crude oil, from the port of Al Dabba Hadramaut worth $200 million worth 120 billion riyals, enough to pay more than a month and a half’s salaries.

On August 30, 2022, the ship “Lovina” loaded 1 million barrels of oil, from the port of Al-Nashima Bashboua, an estimated value of $98 million, equal to YR 58.8 billion, is sufficient to pay the salaries of all employees for more than half a month.