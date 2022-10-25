A Citizen Injured By A Mine Explosion Left Over From The Aggression In Hodeidah

A citizen was injured, Monday, as a result of the explosion of a landmine left behind by the Saudi-Emirati aggression in Hodeidah governorate.

A source confirmed that a citizen was seriously injured as a result of the explosion of a mine left over from the aggression north of Al-Durayhimi district. It explained that the area was contaminated with large numbers of mines planted in populated areas.

The source condemned the continuation of the aggression coalition in preventing the entry of mine detectors, which doubles the number of victims and increases their suffering