Two Children Were Injured In Mercenary Shelling On Al-Zahir District In Al-Bayda

Today, Monday, two children were injured in the bombing of the mercenaries of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression on Al-Zahir district in Al-Bayda governorate.

A source said that the mercenaries of the aggression targeted Aynah area in Al-Zahir district with many rocket and artillery shells, seriously injuring two children and damaging a number of citizens’ homes and farms.

The source condemned the aggression’s mercenaries’ persistence in targeting civilians with heavy weapons, stressing that this crime is added to a large series of heinous crimes by the forces of aggression and mercenaries against innocent citizens.