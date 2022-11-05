Aggression Forces Violate Sweden Agreement in Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province recorded 52 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces.

The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications and launching two spy drone strikes on al-Jabaliya and Hays areas, according to an official in the operations room.

Moreover, the violations included three sorties of spy planes in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya and Hays areas, as well as three breaches by firing 12 artillery shells and 53 others with various gunshots, according to the operations room.