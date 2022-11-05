An Official Source In Taiz Governorate Condemns The Developments And The Displacement Of Citizens From Mayon Island

An official source in the local authority in Taiz Governorate condemned the developments and criminal acts carried out by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression on the Yemeni island of Mayon.

The source explained that the coalition of aggression is displacing the island’s residents, replacing them with new settlers, and building military bases and housing units to bring about a demographic change on the island and an attempt to strip it from the identity and cultural and historical values ​​that link it to Taiz Governorate.

The source stressed that what the occupier is doing constitutes a blatant interference and a grave violation of Yemeni sovereignty, a crime witnessed in the eyes and ears of the international community, and a clear violation of the Charter of the United Nations, the Arab League and the Yemeni constitution.