Army Announces Failure Of Attempt to Loot Crude Oil Through Port Of Qena in Shabwa

The armed forces announced on Thursday that they had thwarted an attempt to loot crude oil through the port of Qena in Shabwa province used by the enemy for smuggling.

In a statement, armed forces official spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the armed forces prevented an oil ship, which was in the port, from looting and smuggling oil, after sending it several warning messages.

Saree reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to protect the sovereign national wealth as one of the rights of the oppressed Yemeni people, especially the salaries of state employees in all Yemeni regions.