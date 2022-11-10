Yemen’s Tribes Condemn US Interventions In Hadhramaut

The tribes of Yemen denounced t the ongoing foreign interventions and aggressive US operations aimed at destabilizing Yemen’s security and unity, the latest of which was the visit of the US ambassador to Hadhramaut province.

In a statement, the Tribal Cohesion Council affirmed its total rejection of the flagrant US moves and violations of national sovereignty under ridiculous misleading headlines and justifications.

The statement pointed out that it would have been more appropriate for the American regime, which pays lip service to freedom, humanity, and peace, to respond to the Yemeni people, who are suffering the largest humanitarian crisis caused by aggression and blockade.

It called on Washington to take a real step towards meeting the will of the Yemeni people by leaving them to decide their fate and live in freedom, dignity and independence away from any foreign tutelage or interference and to stop the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression and siege completely.