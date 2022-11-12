Al-Ejri: Western Statements On Yemen Are Attempt To Push Towards Escalation, Return To War

The member of the National Delegation, Abdulmalik Al-Ejri, confirmed, Friday, that Western statements about Yemen are an attempt to push for escalation and a resumption of war.

Al-Ejri said to Almasirah that the statements of the US, France and Britain regarding the operations of the Armed Forces which prevent oil looting, have no political value.

In the same regard, he pointed out that when events oppose Western interests, they mention international law and the safety of sea lanes, but when it is in line with their interests, they forget this play.

He explained that the West prevents the entry of health equipment and medicines into Yemen in a precedent that wars have not witnessed throughout history, adding that the United Nations has lost the real influence in achieving peace and has become part of the conflict tools.

Al-Ejri pointed out that Yemeni Armed Forces warned the ships not to approach the occupied ports, and oil exports must stop until the issue of paying salaries for Yemeni employees is agreed upon.

He indicated that the Yemeni army announced its red lines, and the West, US and France had no ability to define the red lines in the region and the world anymore. The US no longer has control in the region, and with regard to Yemen, oil is a red line until the issue of salaries is resolved.

Recently, Yemen’s Armed Forces announced in a military statement that an oil ship violated a decision issued by the authorities to ban the transfer and export of Yemen’s oil.

Brigadier Sare’e explained that the warning message came to prevent the continuous looting of oil wealth and not to allocate it to serve the people in paying salaries and services.

He pointed out that the message was after addressing the ship operators and informing it of the decision based on the Yemen laws in force and international laws, pointing out that the ship was dealt “with cautionary measures through which the Yemeni’ Armed Forces were keen to preserve the safety and security of Yemen’s infrastructure and the security of the ship and its crew.”

The Armed Forces spokesman renewed the warning by saying: “We will not hesitate to do what it takes to stop and prevent any ship trying to plunder the wealth of our Yemeni people,” stressing that our armed forces – with God’s help – are able to launch more warning operations in defense of our great people and to protect their wealth from tampering and looting.

It is noteworthy that the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, in his speech on the 8th anniversary of the September 21 revolution, warned against continuing to plunder the national wealth from any foreign company that colluded with the coalition of aggression.

In turn, President Mahdi Al-Mashat directed the Supreme Economic Committee, on the first of this October, to edit the final official correspondences of all companies and entities related to the looting of Yemeni sovereign wealth, to completely stop looting operations.