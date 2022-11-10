Aggression Commits 30 Violations In Hodeidah

The aggression forces committed 30 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours,,the operations room to monitor the violations said on Wednesday.

An official in the operation room said that among the of the aggression’s violations were the creation of new combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Hays areas, and spy flights over Hays.

He said that the violations also included 3 attacks with artillery shells, and 22 attacks with various gunshots.